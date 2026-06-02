Manish Wadhwa praises curiosity of young actors in mythological show ‘Hastinapur Ke Veer’

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Manish Wadhwa, who is currently seen essaying the role of Bhishm Pitamah in Hastinapur Ke Veer, has praised the curiosity and enthusiasm of the young actors in the mythological show.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the ‘Gadar 2’ actor spoke about his bond with the Pandavs and Kauravs on the show. Manish shared, “Interestingly, during this journey, I realized that my bond with the younger actors off-screen also started reflecting the same warmth and guidance. What I truly admire about these kids is how curious and eager they are to learn.”

Wadhwa added, “They are always observing, asking questions and trying to understand scenes better, which is wonderful to see at such a young age. Between scenes, we spend a lot of time together, discussing mythology, chatting, and laughing. In fact, off-screen too, many of them have now started calling me ‘Pitamah’, which honestly feels very special. There is a beautiful comfort and bond we have formed as a team, and their energy keeps the set alive every single day.”

In the show, the young cast includes Athar Khan as Yudhishthir, Subhash Khatri as Bheem, Urva Savaliya as Arjun, Harit Gabani as Nakul, Mayank Yadav as Sahdev, Aayudh Bhanushali as Duryodhan, and Shaurya Upadhyay as Dushashan. ‘Hastinapur Ke Veer’ explores the early years of the Pandavas and Kauravas, tracing the relationships, emotions, and decisions that shaped the future of Hastinapur.

The show will premiere on June 2 on Sony SAB.

--IANS

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