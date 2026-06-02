FIFA WC 2026: England arrives in Florida for pre-World Cup camp

Florida, June 2 (IANS) England football team has started its preparation for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, which will commence on June 11. The Harry Kane-led side has arrived in the city for the pre-World Cup camp.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel and a number of his squad flew from Birmingham Airport to Florida on Tuesday for their crucial training base in West Palm Beach.

Arsenal's Declan Rice, Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka plus Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson - who were all involved in European finals last week - will join the rest of the squad at a later date, as reported by the BBC.

While in Florida, England will continue their World Cup warm-up with two games against New Zealand and Costa Rica, which will be played on 6th and 10th June.

England will then begin their World Cup campaign a week later when they meet Croatia in their group stage opener in Dallas on Wednesday 17 June, before facing Ghana in Boston on Tuesday 23 June and then finishing the group stage games against Panama in New Jersey on Saturday 27 June.

England last lifted the World Cup trophy on home soil back in 1966 by defeating West Germany 4-2 at Wembley. They have since reached the semi-finals twice in 1990 and 2018, while also playing five quarter-finals. England would look to end the 60-year drought in the upcoming tournament hosted by the USA and Mexico.

England FIFA World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford

Defenders: Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Tino Livramento, Nico O'Reilly, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence, John Stones

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers

Forwards: Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins

--IANS

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