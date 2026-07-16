Manish Malhotra shares rare childhood memory of his mother on her birth anniversary: ‘Miss you every moment’

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Manish Malhotra paid an emotional tribute to his late mother on what would have been her 95th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the designer shared a rare childhood memory and expressed his love and longing for her through a heartfelt social media post. Sharing throwback photos, Manish wrote, “Happy Birthday dearest Mother today would have been your 95 th Birthday Miss you every Moment and the Entire Family Talks about You and Misses you a lot.”

The first monochrome image shows a young Manish planting a kiss on his mother’s cheek. In the next picture, he can be seen smiling while posing with her for a selfie. Manish also shared pictures of his mother from cherished family moments.

Manish Malhotra's mother, Sudarshan, passed away on March 19, 2026, at the age of 94.

Manish often shared heartfelt posts on social media, expressing his love and appreciation for his mother. Last year, he had celebrated his mother’s birthday with a special gathering at his residence. He had also shared pictures from the celebration, offering a glimpse of the memorable moments with his family. The celebration was attended by several close friends and industry personalities, including Rekha, Karan Johar, Urmila Matondkar, and Manish Malhotra’s cousin and filmmaker Punit Malhotra.

In an earlier Mother’s Day tribute, the fashion designer had lovingly described his mother as his “strength, inspiration and companion.” He had also shared how she supported and encouraged his passion for fashion and films from an early age.

An excerpt from his post read, “My mother My Strength , Inspiration and My Companion as I have always lived with her with only Respect and love .. This morning having tea with her I was thanking her for always encouraging my love for clothes and movies since childhood Happy Mothers Day.”

--IANS

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