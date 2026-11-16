Bhupender Yadav meets President of COP31 Negotiations Bowen, expresses India's support to presidency

Antalya, Nov 16 (IANS) Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav held a meeting with the President of the Negotiations for COP31, Chris Bowen, in Turkey's Antalya on Monday, with discussions held on ongoing negotiations on matters related to mitigation, adaptation and climate finance.

During the meeting, Yadav expressed India's support and constructive role to the Presidency in the ongoing negotiations towards positive solutions.

Chris Bowen also serves as Australia's Minister for Climate Change and Energy.

"Glad to have met with Chris Bowen, COP31 President Negotiations, on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya today. We had a detailed discussion on the ongoing negotiations with matters related to mitigation, adaptation and climate finance. Assured India's support and its constructive role to the Presidency in the ongoing negotiations towards positive solutions," Union Minister Yadav said on social media platform X.

Bhupender Yadav met United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Executive Secretary Simon Stiell on the sidelines of the ongoing COP31 in Antalya and expressed India's commitment to engaging constructively with UNFCCC.

After the meeting, Yadav on X said, "On the sidelines of the ongoing COP31 in Turkey's Antalya, delighted to have met with Simon Stiell, UNFCCC Executive Secretary. Our conversations focused on simplifying the negotiations process with emphasis on means of implementation, just transition, adaptation, and climate finance. India remains committed to engaging with UNFCCC constructively, extending all required support."

Earlier on Monday, Bhupender Yadav arrived in Turkey's Antalya to attend COP31. Upon arrival in Antalya, he said that India remains committed to tackling climate change.

In a post on X, Yadav said, "Arrived in Antalya, Turkey, for COP31. Over the coming days, will be putting forward India's position and engage in bilateral and multilateral discussions. Through domestic action and international partnerships, India remains firmly committed to tackling climate change."

COP31 is the United Nations Climate Change Conference being held in Antalya from November 9-20. The conference is being hosted by Turkey, and Murat Kurum has been nominated as President of COP31, while Chris Bowen of Australia has been serving as President of Negotiations.

The Conference of the Parties (COP) is where the world comes together to agree on the actions to address the climate crisis, such as limiting the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, helping vulnerable communities adapt to the effects of climate change, and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, according to the official statement.

COP31 will witness the participation of world leaders and negotiators from the member states (or Parties) of the UNFCCC to further global progress, with business leaders, young people, climate scientists, indigenous people, and civil society sharing insights and best practices to strengthen global, collective and inclusive climate action.

--IANS

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