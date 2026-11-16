IITF 2026: ITPO waives entry fee for senior citizens during business days

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Senior citizens will now be allowed free entry during the business days of the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026 in the national capital with additional accessibility measures, including wheelchair facilities being introduced for elderly visitors, a senior official of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) said on Monday.

Speaking to IANS, Premjit Lal, Executive Director of ITPO, said the decision was taken following public demand.

Earlier, senior citizens were required to purchase tickets even during the business days segment of the fair.

"Based on public feedback, we have started providing free entry to senior citizens during the business days. We have also arranged around 30-40 wheelchairs at the gates to ensure convenience for elderly visitors," Lal told IANS.

The official said visitor interest in the annual trade fair remained strong, noting that around 60,000 people attended the event on Sunday despite it being part of the business-days phase.

The 45th edition of IITF is being held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital from November 14 to November 27.

The event is divided into business days from November 14 to 18 and general public days from November 19 to 27.

In addition, during the business-day period, entry tickets are priced at Rs 500 for adults, while tickets for children are priced between Rs 200 and Rs 300 depending on age.

For general public days, ticket prices are Rs 100 for adults and Rs 50 for children on weekdays.

On weekends, ticket prices increase to Rs 200 for adults and Rs 100 for children.

Senior citizens, persons with disabilities and children up to five years of age are entitled to free entry during the public days.

Established in 1972 under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, ITPO is India's premier trade promotion agency.

The organisation hosts more than 70 national and international trade events annually, connecting Indian exporters, MSMEs and industry participants with buyers, investors and business partners from over 100 countries.

--IANS

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