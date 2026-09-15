Manasi Parekh says her ‘Chumbak’ character left her exhausted as she speaks too much

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) The National Award-winning actress Manasi Parekh has shed light on her character in the recently released streaming show ‘Chumbak’.

The actress spoke with IANS along with Sumeet Raghavan, Sandeepa Dhar, Sumeet Vyas, Deven Bhojani, and Neena Gupta during the promotions of the show in the BKC area of Mumbai.

She told IANS, “My character in the show speaks a lot. There are people like that in real life who don’t stop once they start speaking, and they don’t give other people a chance to speak. The character is very different from me as a person. What I really liked about the show is my character’s equation with her husband, played by Sumeet Vyas because she speaks so much, and then there’s her husband who just says everything he has to in one line. I was so excited to work with all of them. And of course, Sumit, I love you as a co-actor”.

When asked if it was exhausting because her character speaks so much, and if it took a lot of energy, she said, It did take a lot of energy. But that's the thing. Atish bhai is the source of our energy. He's a genius”.

“I think all of us are so lucky that we are with a writer-director who is such a great maker, that he has already kept our characters on paper so well, that it becomes very easy for an actor to bring it to life. Otherwise, sometimes what happens is, if the character is not written very well, then the actor also gets a lot of pressure. But here, everything is so clear that you literally just have to follow it. So, that was an experience for me. So, ‘Chumbak’ has been amazing”, he added.

‘Chumbak’ is available to stream on Netflix.

--IANS

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