Exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' commences with 600 personnel from Indian and US army

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) The 22nd edition of the India–US Joint Military Exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' commenced on Tuesday, with 600 personnel from both the armies participating.

“The 22nd edition of the India–US Joint Military Exercise Yudh Abhyas commenced today. The exercise is being conducted simultaneously at Auli, Uttarakhand and Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, Rajasthan, with 600 personnel from both Armies participating. The exercise aims to enhance joint military capability in the employment of Integrated Battle Groups in mountainous and semi-mountainous terrain, with emphasis on infantry-dominated operations. It will strengthen interoperability through exchange of operational best practices, joint planning and coordinated execution,” the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) stated on X.

According to the Indian Army, technology infusion will remain a key focus, with training on the employment of drones and autonomous systems for surveillance and reconnaissance, along with exchange of expertise on emerging technologies and multi-domain operations.

“The integration of emerging technologies and autonomous systems underscores the Indian Army's focus on innovation and transformation, aligned to the vision of 'JAI se VIJAY', towards enhanced operational effectiveness. The exercise will further enhance the ability of both armies to undertake coordinated military operations across varied terrain and operational environments,” the Indian Army highlighted.

The 21st edition of Exercise Yudh Abhyas took place in September last year, at Fort Wainwright, Alaska.

The Indian Army contingent, comprising 450 personnel led by a battalion of the Madras Regiment, arrived in Fairbanks and trained alongside US soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment (“Bobcats”), part of the 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Arctic Wolves), 11th Airborne Division.

The 2025 edition was one of the largest bilateral military exercises for the Indian Army in terms of troops mobilised.

Since its inception in 2002 as a platoon-level exercise, Yudh Abhyas has expanded greatly both in scope and participation. Past editions have explored diverse terrains: high-altitude warfare in India’s Auli and Chaubattia; desert manoeuvres in Rajasthan; urban and cold-environment training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Alaska.

–IANS

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