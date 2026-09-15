When Ashutosh Rana spoke about the valuable advice given to him by his spiritual guru

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actor Ashutosh Rana once spoke about how his spiritual guru shaped the contours of his perspective towards life.

An old clip from the chat show ‘Movers & Shakers’ has resurfaced on the Internet. And it shows the actor recollecting the values taught to him by his guru.

In the video, he said, “I have a Guru in my life. I had big dreams, I was from a small city. I had big dreams, I used to see big things. So, when I was leaving the hometown, he told me to keep one thing in mind. He said, ‘work is work, work is not small or big. Opportunities are always small, but the results are great’”.

The actor, who is known for his solid performances on screen, often shares wisdom, and the greatest learnings of life that he picked from others.

Earlier, the actor appeared on the 'Kapil Sharma Show' with his better half, Renuka Shahane, and spoke about the priceless advice shared by the legendary actor Dilip Kumar. He revealed what Dilip Sahab had told him about patience, perseverance, and the art of building a lasting career in the film industry.

Dilip Kumar had compared their cinematic journey to selling toys. He had told the 'Sangharsh' actor that we all have a limited number of toys in our basket, and it is up to us whether we sell them in 5 years or 50 years.

Recalling his meeting with Dilip Kumar, Ashutosh Rana stated that the legendary actor had praised him, saying, "Mr. Barkhurdaar, I am very impressed with your work”.

After hearing this from someone like Dilip Kumar, Ashutosh Rana was unable to believe his ears. "He knows me, wow”.

After this, Dilip Kumar advised him on how to play the long game with patience and persistence, saying, "Mr. Barkhurdaar, remember that whether it is you or me, we are all toy sellers. We all have a certain number of toys in our basket. So, it depends on you whether you sell your toys in 5 years or you sell your toys for 50 years. I am Dilip Kumar. And it has been 50 years since I started making films. And I have made only 55 films till now. So, remember this and sell your toys with a lot of patience because the important thing is how long the shop remains open”.

--IANS

aa/