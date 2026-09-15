Asian Games: 'Expectation of gold gets converted into motivation,' says Pawan Sehrawat

Gandhinagar, Sep 15 (IANS) Indian kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat believes the expectation of winning a gold medal at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games will serve as motivation for the team rather than put it under pressure.

The Indian men’s kabaddi team is preparing for the continental showpiece with the aim of retaining its position at the top, and Sehrawat feels the high expectations surrounding the side are a matter of pride.

“You expect something from someone who deserves it, and you expect gold from Kabaddi. So it’s a proud moment for the Kabaddi team. We are seen as a team that will bring a gold medal, and it is a matter of pride. That expectation gets converted into motivation and makes it easier to play,” Sehrawat said.

The Arjuna Awardee also spoke about the pride and responsibility of representing India at one of Asia’s biggest sporting events.

“I feel very proud to be one of the 12 guys chosen from such a large pool of population to represent the country. When I wear the jersey of India, I feel that I have a responsibility, as we are carrying the weight of the whole country out there, and it should go in the right direction as we get the absolute best for India,” he said.

India has enjoyed a dominant record in kabaddi at the Asian Games, with the men’s and women’s teams collectively winning 11 gold, one silver and one bronze medal.

The Indian men’s squad has been training together at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) sports training centre in Gandhinagar since September 5, as it looks to be fully prepared for the competition.

Sehrawat, who holds the record for the most raid points in a single Pro Kabaddi League match with 39, said the time spent together in camp has helped the players develop strong coordination and trust.

“The team is very confident. We have practised a lot together. All the 12 players who have been selected make a great combination. We trust each other. The most important thing is that we are here for one thing, and that is gold. Gold makes us all one, and this is what a team should be,” he said.

The kabaddi competition at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games will begin on September 21, with the final scheduled for September 26.

The Indian men’s team comprises captain Sunil Kumar, Pawan Sehrawat, Ankit Jaglan, Aslam Inamdar, Ashu Malik, Ayan Lohchab, Devank Dalal, Arjun Deshwal, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Gaurav Khatri and Sumit Sangwan.

--IANS

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