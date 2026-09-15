Initial glimpse of Jonathan Bailey & Ella Purnell from Bram Stoker’s 'Dracula' out

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) The makers of the forthcoming adaptation of 'Dracula', which reimagines Bram Stoker's chilling psychological thriller starring Jonathan Bailey and Ella Purnell, have unveiled the initial glimpse of the Audible Original.

The core cast of the English-language production will have Jonathan Bailey (Wicked) as Dracula, Ella Purnell (Fallout) as Mina, Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus) as Lucy, Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes) as Jonathan, David Jonsson (Industry) as Dr Seward, Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) as Mrs Westenra, Johnny Flynn (Ripley) as Renfield, Francis Lovehall (A Thousand Blows) as Arthur and Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Dark Knight) as Professor Van Helsing.

Talking about the storyline, after her fiancé goes missing in Transylvania, Mina Murray pieces together fragments of letters, diary entries, and chilling testimony to hunt the predator stalking those she loves. However, to her horror, she discovers that he is already hunting her. As one of Mina's closest friends, Lucy succumbs to his thrall; she seeks the help of the enigmatic Professor Van Helsing and wages a war on this unfathomable threat.

But will Mina, with all her intellect, resolve, and gift for drawing unseen lines between clues, be able to stop this ancient predator before he finds his way inside her mind?

Marking the audiobook directing debut of 'Pet Sematary' fame director Mary Lambert, 'Dracula' has been adapted by Robyn Ahern, and enjoys original score by Ilan Eshkeri.

Adapted for English, Castilian Spanish, French, German, Italian, LATAM Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese, each version will have an all-star local cast.

The English, French, Italian, Castilian Spanish, and Latin American Spanish editions of 'Dracula' will launch on October 1, 2026. This will be followed by the premiere of the German edition on February 9, 2027.

Lastly, the Brazilian Portuguese edition is slated to be out later in 2027.

--IANS

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