PM Modi told President Xi that India, China should show sensitivity to each other's core concerns: MEA

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday that several issues came up for discussion during the recently-held meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Tuesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that PM Modi, during the meeting, underlined that India and China should show sensitivity to each other's core concerns and be guided by mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity.

When asked about the Chinese readout of the meeting, which mentioned that India's policy and position on issues relating to Taiwan and Tibet remain unchanged and that it will not allow any force to engage in anti-China activities on its territory, Jaiswal responded, "Several issues came up during the discussions, and we have kept you updated with those, including those referred to in your question. Prime Minister referred to Indian concerns as well and underlined those, that both sides should show sensitivity to each other's core concerns and be guided by the three mutuals - mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity."

PM Modi and Xi Jinping held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12, where the two leaders emphasised that "differences should not become disputes" and reaffirmed that both countries should take a strategic and long term perspective of their ties.

"The two leaders welcomed the steady progress in India-China bilateral relations since their last meeting in Tianjin in August 2025. They reaffirmed that both countries should take a strategic and long term perspective of their ties. Differences should not become disputes. Prime Minister highlighted that both sides must be guided by three mutuals- mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest," read a statement issued by the MEA after the meeting.

During the meeting, PM Modi stressed that peace and tranquillity in the border areas remain an essential basis for the continued development of bilateral relations.

"He underlined the need for both sides to observe existing agreements and understandings on border-related issues. The two leaders expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples," the MEA statement added.

Both leaders also took note of the progress in people-to-people ties and underscored the need to further promote cultural exchanges, business linkages and greater mobility between the two countries.

"On economic and trade relations, they underlined the need to address each other’s concerns, including structural trade imbalance and supply chain issues, and facilitation of meaningful and predictable market access," the statement read further.

According to the MEA, the two leaders agreed that both sides must continue to expand common ground on regional and global issues, and in addressing challenges.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other officials were also present at the meeting.

--IANS

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