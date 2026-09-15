UEFA confirms Munich, Camp Nou as Champions League final venues for 2028, 2029

Nyon, Sep 15 (IANS) UEFA has confirmed the venues for the 2028 and 2029 Champions League finals, with the Munich Football Arena and Barcelona’s Camp Nou set to host the prestigious European club showpiece event.

The 2028 final will be played at the Munich Football Arena, while the 2029 edition will take place at Camp Nou in Barcelona, bringing the biggest match in European club football back to the iconic Catalan stadium.

Munich’s stadium has considerable experience of hosting major Champions League occasions. It staged the final in 2012 and again in 2025, while the 2028 edition will give the venue another opportunity to welcome Europe’s top clubs.

For Barcelona, the 2029 final will mark the return of the Champions League showpiece to Camp Nou after three decades. The stadium last hosted the final in 1999, when Manchester United produced a dramatic late comeback to defeat Bayern Munich 2-1 and lift the European Cup.

The selection of Camp Nou comes as Barcelona continues the redevelopment of its historic home. The extensive renovation project began in 2023, and the stadium is still undergoing construction work.

Barcelona returned to Camp Nou last November after spending around two years away from the stadium during the redevelopment. The club expects the full project to be completed by the end of 2027 or in early 2028, meaning the venue should be ready well ahead of the 2029 Champions League final.

UEFA has also finalised the venues for the finals of its other major club competitions for 2028 and 2029.

The 2028 Women’s Champions League final will be held at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in France, with Cardiff’s National Stadium of Wales selected for the 2029 final.

The 2028 Europa League final will be staged at the National Arena in Bucharest, while Belgrade’s National Stadium in Serbia will host the 2029 edition.

The Conference League finals will be played at Juventus Stadium in Turin in 2028 and Budapest’s Puskas Arena in 2029.

--IANS

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