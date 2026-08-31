Manasi Parekh calls returning to Mumbai amid Nepal floods ‘like winning a war’, recalls walking through landslides

Mumbai, August 31 (IANS) Actor Manasi Parekh returned to Mumbai after a harrowing journey out of China amid the devastating flash floods in the Nepal-Tibet border region.

Manasi, who was in Tibet as part of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, took to her social media account to share details of her journey back home, saying that getting out of China and reaching the Nepal border “felt like winning a war”.

She revealed that a massive landslide in the Chinese town of Nyalam left her group waiting inside their bus for nearly four hours before they could continue their journey by road, adding that the journey further also comprised of a bus ride of around 40 miles.

She added that despite the difficult journey, the actor said it was all worth it as it meant returning to Mumbai, her family and her daughter.

Sharing an update on her social media account, Parekh wrote, “Thank you so much for all the love, messages, calls and prayers.. the last 3-4 days have been overwhelming and getting out of China and reaching the Nepal border felt like winning a war.. there was a huge land slide at the China town of Nyalam which kept us waiting in our bus for 4 hours till we could start our journey out of China by road”

She further wrote, “Then after a long bus ride of 40 miles we reached the border of Nepal where there had been another landslide which we had to walk through as there was no other way for us to make it till the buses waiting on the other side.”

Sharing another update, she said, “And then it was the bumpiest bus ride of our lives as we made our way to Kathmandu which was 4 hours away. But all this was worth it because it meant coming back to Mumbai, To my family and getting to kiss my daughter”

Manasi Parekh's return comes days after she revealed that she had been at the same location in Tibet just five days before the devastating floods.

The actor had been travelling with a group on the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage when the disaster struck the region.

On August 27, she shared visuals of the devastation and wrote, “This is what happened We were sup to be here tomorrow morning.”

In another post, sharing a video from her earlier visit, she wrote: “I was literally welcomed at this spot 5 days ago. So warmly! And now the whole place is submerged.”

For the uninitiated, the devastating flash floods struck on August 26 along the Nepal-Tibet border, causing widespread destruction in the region.

The disaster triggered a massive surge of water and debris in the Himalayan region, with the flooding affecting areas on both sides of the border. Nepal's Rasuwa district and areas further downstream, including Nuwakot and Dhading, were among those affected.

Many important bridges and stretches of roads were damaged or washed away, while homes and other infrastructure were also destroyed.

–IANS

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