Manasa Varanasi begins dubbing for Shawanand-starrer 'George Krish'

Hyderabad, Nov 14 (IANS) The cast of director Sreenu Vaitla's upcoming Telugu film, 'George Krish', featuring actor Sharwanand and Manasa Varanasi in the lead, has now commenced dubbing for the film.

AK Entertainments, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to post a video that showed dubbing for the film beginning with a traditional pooja.

The production house wrote, "Dubbing begins for our Sankranthi special entertainer #GeorgeKrish. Our Captain of Entertainment, @SreenuVaitla, is bringing a FULL-ON FUN FEAST with Charming Star @ImSharwanand & @varanasi_manasa. JANUARY 14, 2027 - IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE! @AnilSunkara1 @kishore_Atv."

In the video that the production house posted, actress Manasa Varanasi, who plays the female lead, was seen dubbing for her character.

For the unaware, Manasa Varanasi's most recent film 'Couple Friendly' had gone on to emerge a huge hit and the actress had come in for praise for her work in the film.

Sources say that Manasa’s role in 'George Krish' will have great significance.

The film has generated excitement among fans ever since it was first announced as Sharwanand, who is riding high on the successes of his recent films -- 'Nari Nari Naduma Murari' and 'Biker' -- is teaming up with director Sreenu Vaitla for the first time.

Presented by ATV, the film is being produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments banner, with Ajay Sunkara opting in as co-producer.

A "First Booster' video that the makers had released on the occasion of the director's birthday had given the impression that Sharwanand would be seen playing two roles in the film. The first booster featured the actor as both a Christian called George and a Hindu called Krish.

The film is slated to hit screens on January 14 for the festival of Sankranthi next year. The Sankranthi sentiment is particularly special for Sharwanand as films of the actor that have released for the festival have gone on to emerge as huge successes.

Films such as 'Shatamanam Bhavati', 'Express Raja' and 'Nari Nari Naduma Murari' all released for Sankranti and emerged winners. Now, 'George Krish' too is to be released for the festival.

The film boasts a strong technical crew. KV Guhan is the cinematographer of this film, which has music by Anup Rubens. Avinash Kolla is serving as the production designer and Amar Reddy Kudumula is taking care of editing. Nandu Savirigana and Gopi Mohan have written this script and Kishore Garikipati is serving as its executive producer.

--IANS

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