Zubayr Hamza, Paterson return as South Africa name Playing XI for first Bangladesh Test

Johannesburg, Nov 14 (IANS) South Africa have named their Playing XI for the first of the two Test matches against Bangladesh that begins on Sunday at the Wanderers Stadium here, as Zubayr Hamza and Dane Paterson have returned.

The Proteas have picked Hamza as the No. 3 pick ahead of Tony de Zorzi, as he returns to the Playing XI for a Test match for the first time since February 2024. The Proteas are looking at a more concrete option at No. 3, a spot that has rotated quite a few times under coach Shukri Conrad. David Bedingham was the last incumbent No.3 batter, but he scored only one fifty in five innings against Australia and was dropped.

The other change to the Playing XI that defeated Australia in the third Test in the recently concluded Test series was the inclusion of right-arm quick Paterson, who played the last of his seven Tests in December 2024. Gerald Coetzee, who replaced the injured Anrich Nortje for the third Australia Test, is not in the squad, as the only other exclusion from that win apart from Bedingham.

Hamza, who plays domestic cricket at the Wanderers, got the nod for the No.3 role ahead of de Zorzi, who has greater Test experience, but he has tasted most of his success as an opener or at No.4. However, those places were not available.

Marques Ackerman will continue opening with Aiden Markram, with Hamza at No.3. Captain Temba Bavuma holds the No.5 spot, while Matthew Breetzke is slated at No.5. Ryan Rickleton was moved down to No.6 during the Australia series and stays there ahead of all-rounders Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen.

Off-spinner Simon Harmer kept left-arm finger spinner Keshav Maharaj out as he holds the sole specialist spinner's slot after starring in the Cape Town Test win against Australia with a match-haul of 10 wickets.

Kagiso Rabada and Paterson share the fast-bowling workload with Jansen and Mulder, as Anrich Nortje remains out, as he might be in the mix for the second Test after missing the Cape Town Test due to a groin injury.

South Africa's Playing XI for first Test:

Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, Zubayr Hamza, Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson

--IANS

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