‘We will keep raising the bar’: Salima Tete sets sights on another title-winning campaign

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Indian women’s hockey captain Salima Tete has backed her team to carry its winning momentum into the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026, with the three-time champions preparing to defend their title at home after a landmark run of results this year.

India head into the tournament on the back of an Asian Games gold medal in Japan last month, having also won the FIH Nations Cup and secured fifth place at the FIH World Cup, their best finish since 1974. Salima believes the team’s progress across competitions has strengthened its belief and helped establish a standard it now wants to sustain.

“We kept going a step up in each tournament and won the Asian Games gold in Japan. So, our consistency is good. We will try to maintain the standards we have set for ourselves and keep raising the bar,” Salima said in an interview with Hockey India.

With the Bhopal event marking the side’s final assignment of the year, the skipper wants the players to approach the challenge with the same unity that has underpinned their recent success.

“It’s the last tournament of the year for us, so we will try to enjoy and once again showcase the belief and trust we have in each other,” she added.

India defeated China in the Asian Games final, and the two sides could again be among the contenders in Bhopal. However, Salima made it clear that the hosts would not allow their preparations to be dictated by the opposition.

“Definitely, China will come prepared, but we are not focusing on what our opponents are doing. We are just focusing on ourselves, our structure, following coach’s instructions. In short, we want to play our game,” she said.

The team is also working on greater positional flexibility under chief coach Sjoerd Marijne, ensuring players can adapt if injuries or other circumstances require changes during a tournament.

“We have the capacity to adapt and perform. That’s the right approach and prepares us to play in any position whenever required. Every player is excited to take up this challenge, and it also helps keep the environment positive,” Salima said.

India will also be without experienced goalkeeper Savita, who has been rested. Bansari Solanki has joined the squad, while Bichu Devi remains another option between the posts.

“There is difference in experience, but as you said, we have Bichu (Devi) who has been at the top of her game throughout the year, and Bansari is someone who works really hard, always eager to learn, which is a very positive sign. We have trust in everyone who comes into the team, and it’s the same with goalkeepers,” the captain said.

The tournament will also bring international hockey to Bhopal for the first time, adding to the occasion for the Indian players.

“We are really excited to play in Bhopal; it’s the first international tournament there. It’s always a special feeling to play on home soil with fans cheering for us in the stands,” Salima said.

--IANS

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