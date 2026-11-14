LSG may release Nortje, Hasaranga, Avesh to get middle-order batter at auction: Aakash Chopra

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) could go into the 2027 IPL mini auction, to be held in Goa on December 16, with a hefty purse if they let go of a clutch of names like Anrich Nortje, Wanindu Hasaranga and Avesh Khan, which would enable them to get a reliable middle-order batter.

LSG had a forgettable time in IPL 2026, finishing at the bottom of the points table with 8 points and winning 4 of 14 matches. “The problem with LSG is that their overseas batters are all top-order players. Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran and Matthew Breetzke all do well in the top order in T20s. In bowling, Anrich Nortje always seems to get injured, so LSG wouldn’t mind releasing him.

“They have got Kuldeep Yadav, which is a phenomenal trade for them, and he will thrive at the Ekana Stadium. With Kuldeep’s arrival, their reliance on Wanindu Hasaranga goes away, meaning he can be released as well. George Linde won’t play many games either. Mayank Yadav seems to have overcome his injury issues, and the rise of Prince Yadav gives them enough pace options to let go of a senior pacer.

“So Avesh Khan might be released too. He didn’t have a bad season, but his price is too high, so they might release him to get more funds. If they release all these players, LSG will have a very big purse heading into the mini auction, where they can buy a good middle-order batter and solve the issue that has been haunting them for the last few seasons,” said Chopra to JioStar.

On the competition LSG could face at the auction, Chopra said the picture will only become clear once other franchises announce who they are retaining when the retention deadline comes on November 17.

“They will have to work hard in the auction because a lot of teams haven’t finalised their retention list yet, and if some big Indian player gets released and he turns out to be a middle-order batter, then they will go all out for that particular player. But if they don’t find an Indian option, then I feel they should go after an overseas option,” he added.

--IANS

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