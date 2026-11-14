Previous govts disrespected soldiers, questioned military operations: UP CM Yogi Adityanath attacks Cong, SP

Meerut, Nov 14 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched a veiled attack on the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing them of "humiliating" soldiers and questioning military operations undertaken by the defence forces during their governments at the Centre and in state, respectively.

Addressing a mega-convention honouring ex-servicemen in Meerut, the Chief Minister remarked that if the atmosphere of security does not exist, then "progress quickly tuns into downfall".

Without taking any name, Chief Minister Adityanath lashed out at the Opposition, saying: "In 2016, a humiliating incident took place with Kargil war veteran Ganesh Kumar Shukla. Despite serving 22 years in the armed forces, supporters of a politician had beaten him because he had refused to salute the concerned leader. Adding to the insult, police had filed an FIR against Shukla himself."

"Similarly, when Lance Naik Hemraj's mortal remains were brought to his hometown in 2013, after he was martyred at the Line of Control, the then-administration had not made any arrangements for according him a state funeral, prompting his family and villagers to sit on an agitation," the Chief Minister said.

"Earlier regimes did not care for the country and neither respected the soldiers," he alleged.

Chief Minister Adityanath also said: "Earlier, there were attempts to hold soldiers accountable by questioning military operations. In case of terror attacks, these same people sent government dossiers to get work off them. Today we are proud that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, those indulging in terrorism have been taught a lesson."

Crediting the Armed forces for upholding India's security, the Chief Minister said: "Whether it is the icy cold weather of Siachen, the scorching sand of the desert, the depths of the sea or any other disaster within the country, our soldiers are always there."

"I believe that a soldier never retires. His uniform may undergo transformations but his commitment to the nation never changes...when the soldier returns to his village after completing his years in service, he becomes an inspiration for his hometown," CM Adityanath added.

He underlined that around 20 lakh servicemen reside in Uttar Pradesh alone, with 12,000 retiring every year.

"More than 2,000 soldiers have been awarded with gallantry medals for their courageous acts," the Chief Minister said while paying tribute to the valour and sacrifice of military personnel and their families.

Further hitting out at the Opposition, CM Adityanath said: "There was a time when Meerut started being known for illegal weapons and 'Mafia-Raj'."

Noting that soldiers also serve as farmers in the state, he added: "They used to worry for their payments and whenever they gathered to demand the same, police at that time resorted to cane charge."

"Sugar mills were closed down, there was no electricity in farms, accompanied with shortage of water, long lines for buying manure. Moreover, tubewell and electricity wires were stolen at night due to which farmers were scared to visit their own farms," CM Adityanath alleged.

Drawing a comparison with the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, the Chief Minister said: "But today, Meerut is carving a new identity for itself in sports equipment industry, under 'One District, One Product'. The sugarcane farmers have received record payments. Farms have free electricity and there is no shortage of water."

Referring to the inauguration of Namo Bharat RRTS corridor and the Meerut Metro, Yogi Adityanath emphasised on improvement in connectivity.

CM Adityanath also highlighted the establishment of Major Dhyanchand Sports University in Meerut, saying that it is the first sports university in Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister asserted that today India is constantly strengthening the potency of its Armed Forces, advanced defence technology and indigenous defence production.

He added that the Narendra Modi government has fulfilled the long-awaited 'One Rank One Pension' demand of retired military personnel, created the National War memorial in New Delhi, and also increased the country's defence budget.

--IANS

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