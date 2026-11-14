November 14, 2026 4:09 PM हिंदी

'We will carry on the journey': Bernardo Silva pays tribute to Ronaldo after Portugal captaincy change

'We will carry on the journey': Bernardo Silva pays tribute to Ronaldo after Portugal captaincy change

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva has paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo following the veteran forward's departure from the national team leadership, saying the squad will continue its journey while honouring the legacy of one of the country's greatest footballers.

Silva, who has taken over the captaincy responsibilities at the age of 32, reflected on his 12-year association with Ronaldo and admitted that his departure was an emotional moment for the Portuguese dressing room.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Portugal's match against Denmark in Braga, Silva said he felt privileged to have shared the dressing room with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and acknowledged that the end of Ronaldo's international journey was inevitable.

"Cristiano's career was a long one, and I had the honour of playing alongside him for 12 years. Of course, there is a great deal of sadness, and this day was going to come sooner or later," Silva said, as quoted by Spanish newspaper "AS"

"But we will carry on the journey, while trying to honour Cristiano and thank him for everything he gave the national team. The new generation is coming through, as happens in all aspects of life," he added.

Silva has assumed the leadership role following Ronaldo's departure, with his international experience making him the natural choice to lead the side. However, the midfielder stressed that the responsibility of guiding Portugal does not rest on one individual alone.

Describing the captaincy as a great honour, Silva said the senior members of the squad would work together to maintain the team's standards and help younger players settle into the national setup.

He also acknowledged the enormous attention and expectations that came with Ronaldo's presence in the team, pointing out that the Portuguese players were accustomed to dealing with pressure and public scrutiny.

"Everyone knows the responsibility that comes with Cristiano's presence. Every time he steps onto the pitch, most of those present in the stands have come to watch him," Silva said.

--IANS

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