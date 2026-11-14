Kuldeep’s trade to LSG could be one of the smartest moves of the IPL 2027 season: Abhinav Mukund

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) The acquisition of left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) via a trade earlier this year has the makings of a masterstroke, said former India opener Abhinav Mukund. He also felt that Kuldeep’s arrival could shape the franchise’s fortunes in the 2027 IPL season.

Shortly after IPL 2026 was over, Kuldeep was traded to LSG from Delhi Capitals, with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant going the other way. “Kuldeep Yadav is a phenomenal signing for Lucknow Super Giants. He is a genuine wicket-taking spinner, and in T20 cricket, that is worth its weight in gold.

“He does not just keep the runs down, he looks for wickets in the middle overs, and that changes the game for a captain. At the Ekana Stadium, where the pitch offers help to spinners, he will be even more dangerous. His partnership with Digvesh Rathi could be one of the most exciting spin pairings in the IPL.

“Both of them are attacking bowlers who are not afraid to toss the ball up and invite the batters to go after them, because they know their variations can get them out. When you have two spinners asking different questions, it becomes very hard for the opposition to settle. If they build a strong understanding, LSG will have a spin attack that can win them games on its own and for me, this trade could be one of the smartest moves of the season,” said Mukund to JioStar.

While the bowling attack looks to be taking shape, LSG still have a vacancy to fill at the top. They are chasing a first IPL title and are on the lookout for a new captain after Pant’s departure from the franchise. Mukund named overseas duo Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran as the leading options to lead LSG, but added that a senior Indian player arriving via the trade window could change the picture.

“Lucknow Super Giants are on the hunt for a captain. Now it depends on their team management about what they prefer, whether they prefer to appoint a captain from a player in their squad or whether they choose someone from the mini auction. The strongest option within the squad is Aiden Markram.

“He leads their SA20 side, Durban’s Super Giants, which makes his case for leading LSG quite strong. Then Nicholas Pooran is an option too, because he captains MI New York and the Trinbago Knight Riders as well, so he’s a good option too. So they have good options in their squad, but the trade window could change things.

“If LSG find a senior Indian player who can lead the side, they might look at that option instead. An Indian captain is always easier to manage in the IPL because they understand the local players and the pressure that comes with the role. So, while Markram and Pooran are strong candidates, LSG should keep their options open going into the auction,” he added.

--IANS

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