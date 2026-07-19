Mammootty, Dhanush, Rajkumar Periasamy, Kalaivanan jointly celebrate their National Award wins on sets of 'Om'

Chennai, July 19 (IANS) Malayalam Superstar Mammootty, who won the Award for Best Actor for his masterful performance in the horror thriller 'Bramayugam', and actor Dhanush, who won two National Awards -- one each for acting and direction, joined two other National Award winners -- director Rajkumar Periasamy and editor Kalaivanan on the sets of their upcoming film 'Om' to jointly celebrate their National Award wins by cutting a cake together on Sunday.

Taking to his X timeline to share a picture of all four National Award winners jointly cutting a cake on the sets of their upcoming Tamil film 'Om', Mammootty wrote, "A small celebration of our National Award wins with @dhanushkraja, @Rajkumar_KP and R. Kalaivanan on the sets of #OM. Grateful for all the love and wishes."

While Mammootty along with Kartik Aaryan was jointly named Best Actor at the 72nd National Film Awards, Rajkumar Periasamy, who is now directing 'Om', won the award for Best Director for his awe-inspiring Tamil film 'Amaran', which was based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan.

'Amaran' also won the award for Best Editing for editor Kalaivannan, who is also working on 'Om'.

Tamil star Dhanush won two National Awards, one each for Tamil films 'Raayan' and 'Captain Miller'. While Raayan, which he had directed, was chosen as the Best Tamil feature film, 'Captain Miller' fetched him a Special Mention award.

For the unaware, director Rajkumar Periasamy had disclosed in June this year that Malayalam superstar Mammootty plays a character called Karthikeyan in 'Om'. Rajkumar Periasamy had disclosed then that 60 to 65 per cent of filming had now been completed.

He had said, "This film, I believe, will be a special journey for everybody associated with it. We are continuing to shoot and the film is shaping up well."

The film is slated to hit screens on October 16 this year.

Interestingly, the film's title has a tagline called Chapter 1 indicating that there could be a sequel. However, Rajkumar Periasamy clarified that the first part would be one which would complete by itself.

A title teaser that the makers had released earlier had showed that the story of 'Om' revolves around those cutting red sanders for a living. Dhanush himself plays a woodcutter. The teaser showed police personnel rounding up woodcutters chopping red sanders illegally. As they hold the workers hostage at gunpoint, Dhanush was seen coming to their rescue....

The film, which features Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela as the heroines, has music by Sai Abhyankkar. Cinematography for the film is by Ezhil Arasu. Editing for the film is by Kalaivanan R and costumes are by Kavya Sriram.

--IANS

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