Mallika Sherawat ranks 'The Traitors 2' Men, Munawar Faruqui at the end of the list

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Actress Mallika Sherawat decided to rank the men from the recently concluded 'The Traitors Season 2'.

During the reunion episode, Mallika was asked to rank her fellow players on the basis of sex appeal, and she delivered her verdict without any hesitation.

She ranked Ansh Chopra on top of the list, followed by Harman Singha, Abhishek Malhan, and Ikka Singh. Mallika placed Munawar Faruqui at the bottom of the list.

Mallika Sherawat said, “The sexiest person I find is Ansh. Two I find, two at the same level is Harman, I found the hottest traitor, and Abhishek. Abhishek’s rustic charm; Sahil, of course, he comes after Harman and Abhishek, then Ikka, and then last is Munawar.”

'The Traitors Reunion' is expected to drop on September 9 at 8 PM on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Munawar said that he never manipulates people to harm them.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Munawar shared that although he is a strategic person, he did not have a particular strategy in mind while doing ‘The Traitor’.

He told IANS, “I’m very strategic in my life and in professional life as well. But, in both the reality shows that I have won, I have never relied on strategy. If there’s a task in a show then I’m very strategic about it but I don’t manipulate people for my benefit. I manipulate them so that they also have their own interest”.

“I’m like an agent, if I’m manipulating someone then the other person also has 20% benefit rather than it benefitting me 100%. I don’t want to hurt people. My game was very simple, if I’m a traitor, I would save myself. If I’m not a traitor then I would identify the traitor”, Munawar went on to add.

Traitors Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana ended up lifting the trophy for the second season of ‘The Traitors’.

--IANS

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