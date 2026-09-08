Kamal Haasan's Raajkamal Films International warns about casting fraud: No casting agents hired

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Legendary actor Kamal Haasan's production banner, Raajkamal Films International, issued a statement on Tuesday, alerting netizens to an ongoing casting fraud.

They informed that they have not hired any casting agents for any of their projects.

The banner further urged all to not trust any emails, messages, and social media posts shared by any agent on their behalf.

The statement published on the official X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle of the production banner read, "This is to clarify that Raajkamal Films International has not hired any casting agents for any of our films. Please do not trust any emails, messages and social media posts received by you for this purpose (sic)."

The statement further warned that Raajkamal Films International will be forced to take legal action against anyone found using their names in an unauthorized manner.

"Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Raajkamal Films International name in any unauthorized manner. (sic)," they added.

Raajkamal Films International was founded by Kamal Haasan back in 1981 along with his brothers under the banner “Haasan Brothers,. However, later it was renamed as Raajkamal Films International.

The primary project made under the banner was the 1981 drama Raja Paarvai' , featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead.

Some of their most noteworthy films include 'Apoorva Sagodharargal (1989)', 'Thevar Magan (1992)', 'Virumaandi (2004)', 'Vishwaroopam (2013)' and 'Vikram (2022)'.

Up next, Raajkamal Films International is backing superstar Rajinikanth's highly anticipated drama 'Dharman'.

Recently, the makers of director Ashwath Marimuthu's directorial shared that they have successfully completed the second schedule of the forthcoming movie.

Raaj Kamal Films International and Kamal Haasan took to social media and shared the professional update via a post that read, "Dharman 2nd Schedule Wrapped. Swag Mode: ON." The post further included a clip where Rajinikanth was seen as a senior medical faculty member lecturing junior doctors.

--IANS

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