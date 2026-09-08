When Madhuri Dixit watched her own movie in theatre wearing a burqa

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Did you know that Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl once went to the cinema hall wearing a burqa to watch her own movie, 'Teezab'.

She had gone to the theatre to witness the craze for her song 'Ek Do Teen' from the movie.

During her appearance on 'The Kapil Sharma' show, host Kapil Sharma asked her if she had ever gone to watch her own movie.

To this, Madhuri shared the fun incident saying, "Yes, I went to watch my own movie. Actually, everyone said that the song 'Ek Do Teen', has become very popular. 'You don't know, it is so much fun in the theatre.' So I went to watch it in the Chandan Cinema; it is a single theatre. So I wanted to see it there."

"I went inside wearing a burqa and sat down. Sometimes they used to switch off the AC there, so I started sweating in the burqa. I was waiting for the song 'Ek Do Teen', and as soon as it started, we were sitting in the front row; the coins started coming from the back and fell on our heads. We ran away from there."

Madhuri added that while they thought that since she was in disguise, no one would come to know that she had come to watch the movie. However, to her surprise, as soon as they stepped out of the theatre and went to the lobby, people recognized her and started saying, 'Madhuri has come'."

Talking about 'Tezaab', the 1988 romantic actioner was directed by N. Chandra.

With Madhuri and Anil Kapoor as the lead pair, the project also saw Anupam Kher, Chunky Panday, Kiran Kumar, and Suresh Oberoi as the supporting cast.

Released on 11 November 1988, 'Tezaab' turned out to be the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, enjoying a golden jubilee run in the cinema halls.

--IANS

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