‘I want to prove a point at Chelsea’: Palmer ready to put injury struggles behind him

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Chelsea forward Cole Palmer is determined to make his mark in the 2026-27 Premier League season after an injury-hit campaign last year, with the England international saying he has regained both his fitness and confidence and is ready to express himself under new manager Xabi Alonso.

Palmer scored 10 goals and registered one assist in 26 league appearances last season, but injuries repeatedly disrupted his campaign. The 24-year-old believes the physical setbacks also affected him mentally, making it difficult to regain his natural rhythm on the pitch.

"Last season was frustrating because injuries kept interrupting my rhythm. When you go out injured, doubts start to creep in. You second-guess every movement; you hesitate because you remember how it felt when it hurt. That kind of mental block can be harder to overcome than the injury itself. But I've moved past that now. I'm fully fit, and my head is clear. I know what I can do on the pitch, and I'm determined to show it this season. I want to prove a point at Chelsea,” Palmer said speaking in an interview shared by JioStar.

Alonso's arrival has also given Palmer a clear idea of what is expected of him. Rather than restricting his attacking instincts, the Chelsea manager has encouraged him to play freely and use his movement to exploit space in the final third.

"Before the season started, Xabi Alonso told me to just be free on the pitch. He knows what I'm capable of when I'm confident. He wants me to find spaces, move into dangerous areas, and make things happen. That kind of trust from a manager gives you a lot of belief. I feel like I can express myself without fear. I know where I can hurt the opposition, and he wants me to go out and do that. That's what he told me."

Palmer will also have a new attacking partnership to develop this season following the arrival of Morgan Rogers. The Chelsea forward revealed that he had spoken to Rogers before the move and believes their contrasting qualities could make them effective together.

"I spoke to Morgan Rogers before he arrived at Chelsea and told him he'll make a big difference here. We're bringing in other players too, so the squad is looking strong. I genuinely believe we can achieve something special together. Morgan and I are different kinds of players, he brings more physicality and power, while I'm more technical and creative. That balance should work well for us on the pitch. I think we can complement each other and help the team move forward."

The pair have already shared a memorable celebration, with Rogers' trademark cold celebration making an appearance after Chelsea's game against Fulham. Palmer suggested supporters may see the two teammates recreate the moment together.

"We haven't really talked about the cold celebration after scoring. I knew Morgan would do it anyway because it's his style, but we've never actually discussed whether we'll do it together or not. It happened in the Fulham game, and we're going to do it again together soon. I guess we'll figure it out when the moment comes."

With fitness no longer dominating his preparations, Palmer's focus is now on translating his confidence into performances for Chelsea as the new Premier League campaign unfolds.

--IANS

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