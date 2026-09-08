Jasmine Sandlas embraces her Punjabi roots as she shares a glimpse of her birthday celebration in Malta

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas recently celebrated her birthday in Malta.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dhurandhar’ singer posted a glimpse of her birthday celebrations and reflected on the special experience. Calling it the “best birthday party ever," the singer expressed gratitude for being celebrated by women. Jasmine said that she makes music for the girls and has always dreamed of being witnessed by the “female gaze.”

In a video from the celebrations, Jasmine could be seen addressing the crowd with excitement. “It’s the girls for me every time,” she said, expressing how happy and lucky she felt to perform in Malta for the first time. She said, “Malta was the best birthday party ever. As an artist, it was always my dream to be witnessed by the female gaze. I make music for the girls and i am so thankful to be celebrated by them. This is it.”

The ‘Yaar Na Miley’ singer also proudly highlighted her Punjabi roots while interacting with the audience. “I was born in Punjab! Today is my birthday! If you have roots in Punjab, let me hear you make some noise!” she exclaimed, prompting the crowd to celebrate their connection to Punjab.

Jasmine went on to express her gratitude for being chosen to perform on such beautiful stages and for receiving love from people she described as “beautiful earth angels.” She added that she had travelled around the world, making the Malta celebration another special milestone in her journey as an artist.

In the video, Jasmine Sandlas could be seen dressed in a shimmery pink lehenga, paired with long earrings and bangles. Full of energy, she addressed the crowd and interacted with the audience, who could be seen cheering for her as she performed on stage.

Jasmine Sandlas, who turned a year older on September 4, recently lent her voice to the viral romantic track “Jaiye Sajana” alongside Satinder Sartaaj for the film “Dhurandhar: The Revenge.”

--IANS

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