Mumbai City FC sign defender Lazar Cirkovic on one-year deal

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Mumbai City FC have announced the signing of Serbian star Lazar Cirkovic on one-year deal ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL), which will commence on October 10.

Born in Nis, Lazar began his football journey with the Serbian SuperLiga club Rad in 2010. During his time there, he also gained valuable experience on loan at the Serbian League club Palic.

In 2014, Lazar joined Serbian giants Partizan, making his official debut for the club in a UEFA Europa League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur. During his four-year spell with Partizan, he won two Serbian SuperLiga titles and one Serbian Cup before going on to represent Luzern in Switzerland, Maccabi Netanya in Israel, and Kasarda and Honved in Hungary.

Lazar then moved to India, where he joined fellow Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC. In his debut season, he played a crucial role in helping the club secure a place in the playoffs, earning a move to Jamshedpur FC the following season. He continued to deliver consistent performances for the Men of Steel, helping them reach the semi-finals.

At the international level, Lazar made his competitive debut for the Serbia Under-21s in 2013, featuring in a home victory over Northern Ireland. He represented the side intermittently until 2015 and was also part of Serbia’s squad for the 2015 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

After joining Mumbai City FC, Lazar said that his focus will be on helping his teammates and bringing on the winning mentality on the side.

"I am joining Mumbai City with a winning mentality. For me, the most important thing is always the team. I want to be someone my teammates can rely on, both on and off the pitch, and help Mumbai City compete for the biggest honours," he said in an official statement.

While head coach of Mumbai City FC, Manolo Márquez added, "Lazar gives us experience, balance and strength. He is a player who understands his responsibilities, works hard for the team and brings good quality. His mentality and experience will be very valuable for our squad."

--IANS

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