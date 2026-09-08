Neha Kakkar reveals why she took a break from social media

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Singer Neha Kakkar opened up about why she had decided to step away from music and social media earlier this year.

Speaking to the media, Neha said that while people assumed that her decision was because of her husband Rohanpreet Singh, she was actually upset because of a tiff with her brother Tony Kakkar.

She said, "Whenever a married girl talks about a relationship, people take it straight to the husband. Whereas I had a fight with Tony bhai, and for me, music means my Tony bhai. Tony bhai and I are exactly like this when it comes to doing a thing , and because I had a big fight with Tony bhai I thought, 'I am leaving everything, I don't want to do anything. This world is bad', You know what I am saying?"

Neha added that, being an artist, she is extremely emotional; however, she could never really say goodbye to music.

"When you have a fight with your brother, that's what happens. But of course, we are all artists , and we artists are very emotional. So those feelings came out in those emotions, but I am never leaving music. How can I do such an injustice to my fans who love me so much? I had to be back," she added.

Refreshing your memory, Neha announced her break from social media on January 19, 2026, claiming she was stepping away from “responsibilities, relationships, and work”.

She had shared on her official handle, “Time to take a break from responsibilities, relationships, work and everything I can think of right now. Not sure if I’ll be back or not. Thank you".

“I request paparazzi and fans not to film me at all. I hope you respect my privacy and let me live freely in this world. No cameras plz! I request! This is the least you all can give me for my peace," Neha added. She later deleted the post.

--IANS

pm/