Mali attacks: Embassy urges Indian nationals to remain highly vigilant, exercise caution

Bamako, April 25 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Mali has urged all Indian nationals residing in the West African nation to remain highly vigilant following multiple attacks by armed groups across the country on Saturday.

“Due to recent security developments and reported attacks in Kati and other parts of Mali, the Embassy of India in Bamako urges all Indian nationals residing in Mali to remain highly vigilant, exercise utmost caution, stay indoors, and strictly follow the instructions issued by the Malian authorities from time to time,” read an advisory issued by the Indian Embassy.

It mentioned that the Embassy, in coordination with the Malian authorities, is closely monitoring the evolving situation and will issue further updates, as required.

The advisory further requested all Indian nationals in Mali to stay in touch with the Embassy through its website and the Embassy’s official social media accounts on Facebook and X.

Earlier in the day, armed terrorist groups attempted attacks in several cities across the country, Mali’s armed forces confirmed while adding that the situation was “under control”.

The attackers "immediately suffered heavy setbacks" due to the response of the armed forces, the General Staff of the Malian Armed Forces said in a statement issued at around 11 am local time, Xinhua news agency reported.

The sweeping operations were continuing and several terrorists were nuetralised and equipment destroyed, the statement added.

The General staff asked the population to rely exclusively on official channels for reliable information and to remain calm, and not spread videos or messages which might fuel public concern.

“Loud blasts and gunfire were heard in Kati, a garrison town near the country's capital, Bamako,” local sources told Xinhua.

The security sources said simultaneous attacks on several sites and barracks were launched by armed terrorist groups in the capital and interior regions.

The Malian army destroyed a training camp located 20 km north of Markala in the Segou region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces said at the start of this month. It also mentioned that a large quantity of military equipment, including improvised explosive devices, was found at the site.

–IANS

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