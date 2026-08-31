Maldives: Indian delegation calls on Defence Minister, discusses cooperation and regional security

Male, Aug 31 (IANS) The visiting National Defence College (NDC) delegation from India called on Maldives’ Minister of Defence and National Service, Hassan Rasheed, discussing bilateral defence cooperation and regional security.

“The NDC Delegation called on the Minister of Defence and National Service. The discussions centred around bilateral defence cooperation and regional security,” the Indian High Commission of India in the Maldives stated on X.

The NDC Delegation, led by Rear Admiral Sandeep Singh Sandhu, arrived in Male on Sunday on a 'Strategic Neighbourhood Study Tour'.

“The visit is aimed at fostering mutual understanding on shared strategic and regional security perspectives,” said the High Commission. The delegation also called on the Indian High Commissioner to the Maldives, G Balasubramanian, on Monday.

The NDC Delegation held consultations with the Vice Chief of Defence Force, Brigadier General Ahmed Ghiya and Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) leadership and key national security entities.

“The NDC Delegation engaged in productive consultations with the Vice Chief of Defence Force, MNDF leadership, and key national security entities,” the High Commission said on X.

The delegation also had an interactive session at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives.

“The NDC Delegation had an interactive session at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The dialogue underscored advancement of mutual strategic interests and consolidation of enduring friendship,” said the High Commission.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Iruthisham Adam, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives, appreciated External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and the Indian government for their commitment towards development projects in the island nation.

"Honoured to accompany President Mohammed Muizzu to review the ongoing work of the Greater Male' Connectivity Project on National Engineers Day. The connection of the final bridge segments between Male and Vilimael is a reflection of the President's steadfast commitment to advancing our development priorities. Today, I am proud to witness this transformative project taking shape and delivering on a vision for greater connectivity and opportunity for Maldivians," Foreign Affairs Minister Adam said on social media platform X.

"I express my sincere appreciation to Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar and the Indian government for their unwavering commitment to the socio-economic development of the Maldives. GMCP remains a flagship project of Maldives- India cooperation, and stands testament to the close partnership between our two countries," she added.

–IANS

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