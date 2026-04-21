April 21, 2026 8:03 PM हिंदी

Malaysian Cricket Association launches National Cricket Centre to improve its position in international circuit

Malaysian Cricket Association launches National Cricket Centre to improve its position in international circuit

Kuala Lumpur, April 21 (IANS) The Malaysia Cricket Association has announced a major restructuring of its coaching and development programs, together with the opening of a National Cricket Centre, as part of a strategic plan to boost the sport's growth over the coming ten years.

A major aspect of the redesign is the increased involvement of Dav Whatmore, now serving as both Director of Cricket and Senior Men’s Head Coach. This change aims to foster better coordination across the entire national system, covering performance management, analytics, and player development pathways.

Whatmore highlighted the need for a cohesive approach across different age groups to develop the country’s cricketing identity. “Malaysia has strong raw potential and a genuine appetite to grow. The key now is alignment, ensuring that from Under-19 to the senior squad, we operate under one clear playing identity and performance philosophy,” said Whatmore.

“My focus will be on building depth, raising standards in preparation, and creating a high-performance culture that can consistently compete in Asia and beyond over the next decade.”

The restructuring involves several important appointments, with former national players assuming key coaching positions. Rakesh Madhavan will oversee the senior women’s team, while Thushara Prabath Kodikara takes on the Under-19 women’s programme. M Muniandy will maintain his position as coach of the Men’s ‘A’ team.

The core of the initiative is the creation of the MCA National Cricket Centre at Bayuemas Oval, designed to serve as a year-round high-performance facility and a central hub for talent development. Bilal Asad has been appointed as the leader of the centre, collaborating with regional organisations to ensure consistent standards and enhance connections between existing Centres of Excellence.

MCA president Mahinda Vallipuram emphasised that the initiative aims to develop a sustainable ecosystem for the sport.

“As we look ahead to the next decade, including multiple Asian Games, SEA Games, ICC cycles, and the Olympic Games, it is critical that we strengthen our foundations. We are not reinventing the wheel; we are learning from leading Full Member nations and evolving from within. Our objective is simple: strengthen the house, consolidate our systems, and move forward together,” he said.

The development follows Malaysia’s successful hosting of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025, culminating in the final at Bayuemas Oval. This recent restructuring demonstrates the board’s aim to capitalise on that momentum and establish a strong pipeline for future international success.

--IANS

vi/bsk/

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