Malavika Mohanan recalls jumping 100–150 metres on day one of ‘Sardar 2:’ It freaked me out’

Mumbai, Sept 1 (IANS) Actress Malavika Mohanan has opened up about her experience filming “Sardar 2.” She revealed that her first day on the sets began with a challenging stunt sequence.

The actress recalled being asked to take a massive 100–150 meter jump as part of the action sequence. She described it as one of the most frightening first days of shooting she has experienced. At the audio launch of "Sardar 2," Malavika opened up about one of the most challenging experiences she faced while shooting for the film. Recalling her very first day on set.

She shared, “It freaked me out on day one of the shoot because my first day of the shoot was a stunt sequence, and I had to jump from, I think, 100 -150 meters and it was like a free fall. We had ropes and everything. But it was a massive jump, and I think it’s the scariest first day of shoot I have ever had on any set.”

“Sardar 2," directed by P S Mithran, also stars Karthi. Talking about the film, he said, “You might have continued the practice of drinking water from plastic water bottles, but after watching this film, you won't be able to ignore the point it looks to make. That is because we're spoken about a truth that pertains to your health, and that issue is bound to leave you shaken.”

Director P. S. Mithran, Karthi said, “You might have continued the practice of drinking water from plastic water bottles, but after watching this film, you won't be able to ignore the point it looks to make. That is because we're spoken about a truth that pertains to your health, and that issue is bound to leave you shaken.”

The upcoming spy thriller 'Sardar 2' is slated to hit screens on September 10.

--IANS

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