Makers of Shraddha Kapoor-starrer ‘Eetha’ push the film’s release date to December 4

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) The upcoming film ‘Eetha’, which stars Shraddha Kapoor in the titular role, is set to debut in cinemas on December 4, 2026.

The makers of the film announced the film’s release date on Tuesday. The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It is directed by Laxman Utekar.

The film is a biographical drama based on the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra’s most celebrated Tamasha and Lavani performers. The story traces Vithabai’s journey from humble beginnings in the folk-performance tradition to becoming a celebrated cultural icon, while exploring the hardships, resilience and sacrifices behind her artistic success.

The film is particularly significant for bringing the largely underrepresented world of Maharashtra’s traditional folk theatre to mainstream Hindi cinema. Its teaser has generated attention for Kapoor’s transformation and the film’s period setting. The film’s music is composed by Ajay-Atul.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma. It marks Shraddha Kapoor’s 3rd collaboration with Dinesh Vijan after ‘Stree’ and ‘Stree 2’, While the first part of the ‘Stree’ franchise was a surprise hit, the 2nd part was a bonafide blockbuster, and cemented the actress’ position as a bankable female star in the industry.

Set against the backdrop of Indian folklore, the ‘Stree’ franchise blends supernatural scares with sharp humour, social commentary and memorable characters. While its success helped establish a larger cinematic universe featuring ‘Bhediya’, ‘Munjya’ and other supernatural stories, ‘Eetha’ is a separate entity in the biographical drama space, and one of the most awaited projects of the actress.

The film is produced by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations.

--IANS

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