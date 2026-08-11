August 11, 2026 7:46 PM हिंदी

Makers of Shraddha Kapoor-starrer ‘Eetha’ push the film’s release date to December 4

Makers of Shraddha Kapoor-starrer ‘Eetha’ push the film’s release date to December 4

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) The upcoming film ‘Eetha’, which stars Shraddha Kapoor in the titular role, is set to debut in cinemas on December 4, 2026.

The makers of the film announced the film’s release date on Tuesday. The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It is directed by Laxman Utekar.

The film is a biographical drama based on the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra’s most celebrated Tamasha and Lavani performers. The story traces Vithabai’s journey from humble beginnings in the folk-performance tradition to becoming a celebrated cultural icon, while exploring the hardships, resilience and sacrifices behind her artistic success.

The film is particularly significant for bringing the largely underrepresented world of Maharashtra’s traditional folk theatre to mainstream Hindi cinema. Its teaser has generated attention for Kapoor’s transformation and the film’s period setting. The film’s music is composed by Ajay-Atul.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma. It marks Shraddha Kapoor’s 3rd collaboration with Dinesh Vijan after ‘Stree’ and ‘Stree 2’, While the first part of the ‘Stree’ franchise was a surprise hit, the 2nd part was a bonafide blockbuster, and cemented the actress’ position as a bankable female star in the industry.

Set against the backdrop of Indian folklore, the ‘Stree’ franchise blends supernatural scares with sharp humour, social commentary and memorable characters. While its success helped establish a larger cinematic universe featuring ‘Bhediya’, ‘Munjya’ and other supernatural stories, ‘Eetha’ is a separate entity in the biographical drama space, and one of the most awaited projects of the actress.

The film is produced by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

'Jai Hind Jai Sindh' maker Indrajeet Lankesh on casting Jaya Prada: Grew up watching her movies

'Jai Hind Jai Sindh' maker Indrajeet Lankesh on casting Jaya Prada: Grew up watching her movies

Vishnu Vishal's film with director Arunraja Kamaraj dropped; Actor cites creative differences, budgeting issues as reason (Photo: Vishnu Vishal/X)

Vishnu Vishal's film with director Arunraja Kamaraj dropped; Actor cites creative differences, budgeting issues as reason

Jonty Rhodes, John Abraham unveil Rotterdam Dockers jersey ahead of inaugural European T20 Premier League (ETPL) in Mumb

Jonty Rhodes, John Abraham unveil Rotterdam Dockers jersey ahead of inaugural ETPL

NorthEast United sail into quarters with comfortable win over FC1 in their final Group F fixture of the 135th Durand Cup at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. Photo credit: Durand Cup

135th Durand Cup: NorthEast United sail into quarters with comfortable win over FC1

Tricolour-waving marks NDA’s ‘Mangal Milan’, Rajinder Gupta joins MPs

Tricolour-waving marks NDA’s ‘Mangal Milan’, Rajinder Gupta joins MPs

Sadia Khateeb recalls working with Akshay Kumar as 'Raksha Bandhan' turns 4: Learnt so much

Sadia Khateeb recalls working with Akshay Kumar as 'Raksha Bandhan' turns 4: Learnt so much

David Miller, Finn Allen, Heinrich Klaasen and Marcus Stoinis headline ILT20 Season 5 pre-auction signings. Photo credit: ILT20

Miller, Allen, Klaasen, Stoinis headline ILT20 Season 5 pre-auction signings

Nagarjuna: There can be nothing luckier than getting the opportunity to take care of one's parents! (Photo: IANS/PR)

Nagarjuna: There can be nothing luckier than getting the opportunity to take care of one's parents!

Amaal Mallik on complicated contracts in Hindi film music: Nobody has any clarity

Amaal Mallik on complicated contracts in Hindi film music: Nobody has any clarity

India hands over five laser radial boats to Seychelles, Strengthening Maritime Partnership

India hands over five laser radial boats to Seychelles, strengthening maritime partnership