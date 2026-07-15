‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ actress Anjana Sukhani calls working with Amitabh Bachchan one of her ‘biggest blessings’

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actress Anjana Sukhani has opened up about the privilege of working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, she described the experience as one of the biggest blessings of her career. Reflecting on her journey, Anjana recalled collaborating with the legendary actor in an advertisement early in her career before sharing screen space with him in Ram Gopal Varma's ‘Department.’

When asked about working with Amitabh Bachchan so early in her career and what the experience was like as a newcomer, Anjana said she felt incredibly fortunate to share screen space with the veteran actor.

She shared, “Working with Mr. Bachchan is something not everyone gets to experience. I was fortunate that within just a couple of years of starting my career, I got to do an advertisement with him and later worked with him in 'Department', directed by Ram Gopal Varma. Just like working with Imtiaz Ali, working with Mr. Bachchan has been one of the biggest blessings of my journey.”

Early in her career, Anjana Sukhani featured alongside Amitabh Bachchan in a chocolate advertisement, and the commercial marked one of her first major professional milestones. She later worked with Big B in the 2012 thriller “Department,” directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film also starred Sanjay Dutt and Rana Daggubati in lead roles. Anjana played the role of Bharati, the wife of Rana Daggubati’s character in the film.

Most recently, Anjana Sukhani was seen in Imtiaz Ali’s directorial “Main Vaapas Aaunga.” The film starred Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in lead roles, alongside Banita Sandhu, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Suri, Anjana, and Danish Pandor in supporting roles. The film was released in theatres on 12 June, 2026.

--IANS

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