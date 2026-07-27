Mahira Sharma on recreating iconic ‘Mujhko Ranaji Maaf Karna’: ‘Wanted to bring my own energy’

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actress Mahira Sharma has opened up about recreating the popular track “Mujhko Ranaji Maaf Karna.”

She shared that recreating an iconic song comes with its own set of challenges and expectations. Speaking about the song "Ranaji 2.0," Mahira said in a statement, “There's always a little pressure when you're associated with such an iconic song because people already have so many memories attached to it.”

"I just wanted to bring my own energy to it while staying true to its vibe. The music, the choreography, and the overall look of the video all come together beautifully, and I hope people have as much fun watching it as we had making it.”

The new upbeat track features Mahira Sharma and has been choreographed by Remo D’Souza. Tanishk Bagchi has given the evergreen song a fresh musical touch while keeping the iconic vocals of Ila Arun and Alka Yagnik, which made the original track a timeless favourite.

Talking about choreographing the song, Remo D'Souza said, “Dance has evolved so much over the years, and that's what made Ranaji 2.0 exciting. The challenge was to create visuals that feel fresh and entertaining while matching the energy of a song everyone already knows. We wanted people to enjoy watching it just as much as they enjoy listening to it, whether they've loved the original for years or are discovering it for the first time.”

Tanishk Bagchi shared, “When you're working on a song that's so iconic, the biggest responsibility is to protect its soul. The melody and vocals already have a legacy of their own, so my focus was on giving it a fresh sound without taking away what people love about it. I wanted it to feel current, but still instantly remind listeners why this song became a classic in the first place.”

Tips Music has unveiled ‘Ranaji 2.0,' a fresh recreation of the iconic track ‘Mujhko Ranaji Maaf Karna’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s cult film ‘Karan Arjun.’ The original song, which was sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun, featured actress Mamta Kulkarni and went on to become a memorable track from ‘Karan Arjun.’

--IANS

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