Mahima Nambiar thanks 'Mandaadi' team; recalls calling home and breaking down after doing certain scenes!

Chennai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actress Mahima Nambiar, whose work as Angel Rakkamma in the superhit film 'Mandaadi' has come in for wholehearted praise from both the critics and the audiences, has now penned a note of gratitude to the entire team in which she has disclosed how she would call her people back home and break down after doing certain scenes as the emotional baggage of the character she played in the film was heavy.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen the post of gratitude in the wake of the appreciation that was coming in for her performance, actress Mahima wrote, "An experience that I know I will carry with me forever. #mandaadi. Right from the first day of the look test to the very last day when we wrapped the patchwork, every single day felt different. Angel Rakkamma is truly special."

She went on to say, "I still remember calling my people and breaking down after doing certain scenes. The emotional baggage that this character carried felt too heavy on some days, yet somehow, I enjoyed every bit of it."

"Months spent in the same place, in the same house, surrounded by the same people… and after a point, Thondi felt like home, and the people there felt like family. I will always be grateful to @mathimaaran for trusting me with Angel, and for sitting down with me, scene after scene, and patiently working through every emotion," Mahima said even as she thanked actor Soori and producer Elred Kumar for their support.

"A heartfelt thank you to @soorimuthuchamy sir & @elredkumar sir for always being so supportive," the actress said and added, "Thank you to my entire team @pinkyvisal @_sapnas_makeover @jeenachandran_ @jishnugovind1 and to each and every person who gave this film their 200%. Your love, effort and belief made this journey what it was."

Mahima Nambiar concluded her post thanking audiences. She wrote, "And most importantly, thank you to the audience for all the love, appreciation and warmth you are showering on us. Means a lot !!! Muchhhh love. #mandaadi."

--IANS

mkr/