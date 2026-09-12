Censor Board clears Thambidurai's 'Cold Call' for release with U/A certificate

Chennai, Sep 12 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Thambidurai's upcoming Tamil film 'Cold Call' for release with a U/A 13+ certificate.

Director Thambidurai took to his Instagram page to share the update. He shared a poster announcing that the film had now been cleared by the censor board.

For the unaware, the film is slated to hit screens worldwide on September 18 this year.

'Cold Call' features four newcomers -- Siddu Moolimani, Sri Vaishnav, Santhosh S.A. and Krishna Vijay Chandran -- as its lead actors. The film will also star actors V. Srikanth, Balaji Rajasekar, Amitha Ranganatha, Nisha Hegde and Keerthana among others.

Giving out details of his film, director Thambidurai had, on an earlier occasion, said that the story of 'Cold Call' would revolve around the lives of salesmen.

"Sales representatives are very much a part of this society. The screenplay of Cold Call is based on incidents from their (Sales Representatives) everyday lives. It will present these incidents as comedy and feel-good entertainment," disclosed the director who went on to add that Gen Z audiences, who turned up to watch the film in theatres, would be able to relate to the story and enjoy it.

The story follows four friends who work as sales representatives, and their romance, conflicts and comedy have been woven together into two hours of entertainment.

The film boasts of a good technical team. 'Cold Call' has cinematography by G.N. Saravanan and has been assisted by cinematographers Gagan and Karthik Raja. Music for the film has been scored by Pranav Giridharan.Editing for the film has been handled by Suresh Arumugam.

The film has been co-directed by Shyam Eshwar and Nitin Sam Reginold. Interestingly, Nitin Sam Reginold has also penned the dialogues of the film along with Balaji Rajashekar, Thambidurai and Nuthan. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Jaguar Sanappa while lyrics for the songs in the film have been penned by Pa Aravindhan and Armious. Sound design for the film is by Covai Film Studio.

Produced by Kesava Moorthy under Walkthrough Entertainment, the feel-good film is being distributed by Jenish of Action Reaction.

--IANS

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