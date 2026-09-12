US Open: New No. 1 Rybakina, 3-peat eyeing Sabalenka set to battle for glory

New York, Sep 12 (IANS) In a rematch of the 2026 Australian Open final, the U.S. Open will conclude with a perfect finale: a three-peat-chasing Aryna Sabalenka facing Elena Rybakina, who will take the top spot in the rankings and have "#1" next to her name on Monday, with the duo chasing ultimate glory at Flushing Meadows.

The top two seeds have taken different routes to the final, but both arrive in formidable form. Sabalenka, the two-time defending champion, powered past Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-2 in the semi-finals, while Rybakina recovered from a set down to defeat home favourite Coco Gauff 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

For Sabalenka, the Arthur Ashe Stadium court has once again become a stage where she has found her most imposing tennis. The Belarusian has lost just one set across six matches and heads into the championship clash with a 20-match unbeaten run at the US Open dating back to 2024.

Her numbers underline the level of aggression she has brought to New York. Sabalenka has struck 170 winners, the most in the women’s draw, while converting 25 break points, also a tournament-leading figure. She was tested by Linda Noskova in the quarter-finals, surviving a deciding-set super tie-break 10-7 before dispatching Pegula with authority.

Rybakina, meanwhile, has had to overcome both an injury concern and a formidable American challenge to reach a first US Open final. A left ankle problem suffered in Cincinnati had cast doubt over her participation, but the Kazakh has responded with one of the strongest runs of her career in New York.

Her campaign has included a victory over two-time champion Naomi Osaka and comeback wins against Qinwen Zheng and Gauff. Against Gauff, Rybakina held her nerve despite a partisan crowd and repeatedly delivered when the match entered its most demanding passages.

Saturday’s meeting also carries a significant ranking consequence. Rybakina needed to reach the semi-finals to guarantee that she would replace Sabalenka at the summit of the WTA Rankings next week, ending Sabalenka’s 99-week reign as No. 1.

The head-to-head adds another layer. Sabalenka leads their rivalry 10-7 and has won their last two meetings, but Rybakina owns the victory that matters most this season. She fought back from 3-0 down in the deciding set of the Australian Open final to claim the title.

Her serve could again prove decisive. Rybakina has fired 42 aces in New York and has struck 143 winners, ranking among the tournament leaders in both categories.

For Sabalenka, it is a chance to complete a US Open hat-trick. For Rybakina, it is an opportunity to add a second major of the season while beginning her reign as World No. 1 with the biggest prize of all.

--IANS

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