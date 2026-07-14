Mahima Makwana recalls meeting Vikrant Massey for first time on sets of Balika Vadhu: ‘He hasn’t changed a bit’

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actress Mahima Makwana recently opened up about her first meeting with actor Vikrant Massey on the sets of the popular television show “Balika Vadhu.”

Recalling their early days of working together, the actress shared that despite achieving great success in their respective careers, Vikrant has remained the same person she knew years ago.

Mahima and Vikrant revisited old memories during the trailer launch of Netflix’s upcoming romantic drama “Musafir Cafe.” The duo looked back on their first collaboration in the popular television show “Balika Vadhu,” which marked the beginning of their professional association nearly a decade ago. The actress shared that she first met Vikrant when she was just 10 years old on the sets of “Balika Vadhu.”

Speaking fondly about her co-star, she said Vikrant hasn’t changed a bit over the years. Mahima also called him “the kindest, most hardworking, and most genuine person.”

She also said reuniting with him for ‘Musafir Café’ has been a wonderful experience. The ‘12th Fail’ actor also looked back on his Balika Vadhu days and shared that reuniting with Mahima after nearly a decade was a wonderful experience. He praised her journey and growth as an actor over the years. Vikrant also expressed his happiness about getting the opportunity to collaborate with her once again.

Mahima Makwana portrayed the role of young Gauri Singh in the television show “Balika Vadhu.” Her character was introduced through a brief cameo as a young girl who was almost set to marry Jagya (Avinash Mukherjee) during the phase when Anandi was dealing with mental health struggles.

On the other hand, Vikrant Massey portrayed the character of Shyam Madan Singh in the popular Hindi television series ‘Balika Vadhu.’ He was associated with the show from 2009 to 2010, marking one of his early appearances on television.

On a related note, “Musafir Café” is written and created by Sharanya Rajgopal. Directed by Ruchir Arun, the film is based on Divya Prakash Dubey’s novel of the same name. The romantic drama stars Vikrant Massey, Mahima Makwana and Vedika Pinto in lead roles and is set against the backdrop of Bhopal and Mussoorie. The series is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on July 24.

--IANS

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