June 30, 2026 7:42 PM हिंदी

Mahesh Manjrekar, Jaya Prada's 'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh' locks October 2026 for release

Mahesh Manjrekar, Jaya Prada's 'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh' locks October 2026 for release

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh's highly anticipated film, 'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh. A Love Stor' has locked in October 2026 for its release.

Adding to the excitement, the makers also unveiled two breathtaking first-look posters from the drama.

Sharing his vision behind the film, the producer of the drama, Sammy Nanwani said, "Jai Hind, Jai Sindh. A Love Story is not just a film; it is an experience of love that defies boundaries. The incredible response to our first two posters is incredibly humbling. Having cinematic stalwarts like Mahesh Manjrekar and Jaya Prada, along with such a remarkably talented ensemble of actors, elevates the canvas entirely. We wanted to give the audience a taste of both the intimate emotion and the grand cinematic scale that director Indrajit Lankesh, Charan Suvarna, and the entire team have brought to life. October has always been a magical month for massive cinematic spectacles, and we cannot wait to bring this labor of love to theaters worldwide in October 2026."

Led by Mahesh Manjrekar and Jaya Prada, the primary cast of the drama also includes Zarina Wahab, Vikram Kochhar, Upasana Singh, Indira Tiwari, Chhaya Kadam, Rahul Dev, Pooja Katyal, Ankiit Arora, and Amit Behl.

Focusing on the Sindhi community, 'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh' is expected to delve deep into the historical and emotional landscape of India's Partition.

Previously, talking about his next, actor Amit Behl said that the movie represents the journey of every Indian.

“Jai Hind Jai Sindh - This is a journey of all of us. It is the journey of every Indian, and from Sindh to traveling across the whole of India, all the characters come together and undertake this journey wholeheartedly. I am just a small part of this journey, but I am proud to be a part of this film. I believe that with everyone’s good wishes, this film will create history," Amit shared.

--IANS

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