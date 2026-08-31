Mahesh Babu tells son Gautam Ghattmaneni: May you always chase your dreams with courage and kindness!

Hyderabad, Aug 31 (IANS) Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu has penned an adorable birthday wish for his son Gautham Ghattam on the occasion of his 20th birthday on Monday in which he has urged the youngster to always chase his dreams with courage and kindness.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen the birthday wish, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Happy 20 GG!! As you step into this new chapter, may you always chase your dreams with courage and kindness….. Proud of you today and every day…. @gautamghattamaneni."

Interestingly, only three weeks ago, Gautam had wished his dad, Mahesh Babu, a happy birthday. Gautam Ghattamaneni had in his birthday wish to his dad said, "Happy Birthday, Nanna! Wishing you the best year ahead. Love you always! @urstrulymahesh."

In fact, Mahesh Babu had been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love that he received from family members, friends and fans on the occasion of his birthday earlier this month that the Telugu superstar had gone on to say that his "heart was full".

Taking to his social media timelines to express gratitude for all the love that he had received on his special day, Mahesh Babu had said, "Heart is full reading all your wishes. Truly overwhelmed in ways words can’t express. A big thank you to all my well wishers, friends, colleagues and media for your beautiful wishes and blessings."

Addressing his fans, the actor had said, "And to all my fans, thank you will never be enough. You have always been my constant love, strength and emotion. The love you continue to give me is something I feel incredibly blessed and grateful for."

He went on to say, "I promise to keep working hard and make you even prouder. #VARANASI is very close to my heart and I truly believe it’s going to be something special. I can’t wait for you all to experience it. Let’s make this journey together. Much love to each and every one of you. Always."

For the unaware, the makers of director S S Rajamouli's much awaited magnum opus 'Varanasi'unveiled two exclusive stills from the film on the occasion of the actor's birthday. The still offered the world its first glimpse of Mahesh Babu's character Rudhra in his element.

The first still captured Rudhra at rest on a bamboo raft, surrounded by a dense jungle, effortlessly cool, magnetic and carrying the quiet intensity that defined his character while the second transported fans to the sweeping plains of Kenya’s Maasai Mara, where Rudhra was seen standing with a commanding look, amidst giraffes and wild beasts.

'Varanasi', which is Mahesh Babu's upcoming film with SS Rajamouli, sources say, will be a globe-trotting, century-spanning epic in which one man’s extraordinary journey will be seen taking him from the sacred waters of India to the wildest corners of the earth.

--IANS

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