Mahesh Babu on Vikram-1 reaching orbit: India is reaching for the stars and delivering!

Hyderabad, July 19 (IANS) Telugu star Mahesh Babu has joined scores of Indians in congratulating the team of Skyroot Aerospace for successfully launching Vikram-1, the country's first privately developed orbital rocket, saying India was reaching for the stars and delivering.

Taking to his social media timelines soon after Vikram-1 was successfully launched, Mahesh Babu wrote, "India reaching for the stars and delivering…. So so proud of our young team at Skyroot Aerospace from Hyderabad… #Vikram1 reaching orbit on its very first mission is a testament to the brilliance and perseverance of our private space sector…!! Congratulations to @SkyrootA and every single person who poured their heart into this achievement."

Mahesh Babu wasn't the only one to congratulate the team behind Vikram-1. Megastar Chiranjeevi too expressed happiness at the success of the launch and congratulated the combined team of Skyroot Aerospace, ISRO and IN-SPACe.

He wrote, "Today marks a historic milestone in India’s space journey. Heartiest congratulations to Skyroot Aerospace, ISRO, and IN-SPACe on the successful launch of #Vikram1, India’s first privately developed orbital rocket."

Chiranjeevi further said, "It fills me with immense pride that this remarkable achievement was completely designed and developed in Hyderabad by the brilliant young team at @SkyrootA. May this historic success inspire countless young minds and propel Bharat to even greater heights on its journey towards a Viksit Bharat. Congratulations once again, Team Vikram-1!"

For the unaware, India scripted a historic chapter in its space journey on Saturday as Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace successfully launched Vikram-1, the country's first privately developed orbital rocket, under Mission Aagaman, making India only the third nation after the United States and China to have a private company capable of launching a rocket into orbit.

Named after Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the father of India's space programme, the four-stage Vikram-1 launch vehicle is designed to provide rapid and on-demand launch services for small satellites.

The mission is also expected to strengthen India's position in the global commercial launch market.

--IANS

mkr/