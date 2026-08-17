Mahesh Babu calls Lokesh Kanakaraj's 'DC' an 'original and outstanding' film; Director Arun Matheswaran responds!

Chennai, Aug 17 (IANS) National Award winning director Arun Matheswaran has now penned a note of gratitude to Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu who had showered praise on his recently released Lokesh Kanakaraj-starrer 'DC', calling it an "original and outstanding film".

Mahesh Babu on Sunday had taken to his X timeline to share his thoughts on the superhit Tamil film DC, featuring Lokesh Kanakaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead. He had said, "#DC… what an original and outstanding film! Just too cool… Loved every bit of it!! Congrats to the entire team…"

A pleasantly surprised Arun Matheswaran has now responded to Mahesh Babu's post, saying, "Thank you so much, sir! This truly means a lot to me. Seeing you watch and appreciate #DC is incredibly special. Really grateful for your love and kind words."

Music director Anirudh Ravichander too thanked Mahesh Babu for his praise. The film, which has gone on to emerge a superhit, marks the acting debut of ace director Lokesh Kanakaraj.

It may be recalled that during an interaction with the media, director Arun Matheswaran had spoken about how it was to direct Lokesh Kanakaraj, one of the top directors in the film industry.

Arun Matheswaran had said, "This is not new to me. I have directed veteran directors Bharathiraja and Selvaraghavan sir too. Dhanush is also a director. Working with directors is easy. Since they know the film well, they quickly understand the director's vision."

Giving out details of how the idea to make a gangster film like 'DC' began, Arun Matheswaran disclosed, "This is a story that I had always wanted to tell. I met Lokesh at a party and told him this idea. I said it would be good if we did it together. He liked the story a lot and immediately said 'Okay' to it. That's how this project started. It is a gangster story. Chandra meets Parvati on his journey. The film is about how their journey progresses after that."

Stating that his film was one that would give hope to audiences, Arun Matheswaran had said that he wanted audiences to come to the theaters and watch the film without any expectations. "It will definitely give you a new experience," he said confidently.

Lokesh Kanakaraj plays a character called Devadas in the film, while Wamiqa Gabbi plays a character called Chandra and actress Sanjana A K plays a character called Parvathi.

The film has dialogues by Arun Matheswaran and Franklin Jacob with additional screenplay by Arun Ranjan.

Music for the film is by Anirudh and cinematography is by Mukesh G. Editing for the film is by G K Prasanna and art direction by Kannan S.

It may be recalled that Lokesh Kanakaraj had undergone martial arts training for this film. Lokesh underwent martial arts training in Thailand for this film soon after he had directed Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Coolie', which hit screens worldwide on August 14 last year.

--IANS

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