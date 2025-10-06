October 06, 2025 5:41 PM हिंदी

Maheep Kapoor congratulates new parents Arbaaz & Sshura Khan on welcoming their baby girl

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan and his better half, Sshura Khan, welcomed their first child together on Sunday- a baby girl.

While the couple is yet to make an official announcement of the arrival of the little bundle of joy, Sanjay Kapoor's wife and Shanaya Kapoor's mother, Maheep Kapoor, congratulated the new parents with a cute social media post.

She took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and uploaded an unseen video of new dad Arbaaz tapping a foot with Sanjay to the ‘Kayamat’ track.

Maheep captioned the happy post, "Baby girl (dance, evil eye and red heart emojis) Congratulations @sshurakhan @arbaazkhanofficial (sic)".

Last Monday, Arbaaz and Sshura hosted a lovely baby shower in Mumbai, where the couple was seen twinning in yellow.

The festivities were graced by family and close friends, including brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan, Sohail's son Nirvan Khan, sister Arpita Khan, and Iulia Vantur.

Additionally, actresses Nia Sharma, Jannat Zubair, and Gauhar Khan also attended the baby shower along with other members of the Khan family.

The venue was decorated with a colourful bunch of balloons with a purple theme and arch backdrops. A yummy cake was also seen in the photos uploaded by Nia on her Instagram Stories, along with a huge purple teddy bear holding a bunch of colourful balloons.

Arbaaz confirmed the news of Sshura’s first pregnancy back in June this year.

For the unversed, Arbaaz and Sshura reportedly first met on the sets of "Patna Shukla", where Sshura worked as a makeup artist.

Having fallen for each other, the couple finally got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in December 2023.

This is Arbaaz's second marriage. He was earlier married to actress Malaika Arora, with whom he shares a 22-year-old son, Arhaan Khan.

After enjoying marital bliss for 17 long years, Arbaaz and Malaika decided to part ways in 2017. However, the two continue to co-parent their son Arhaan.

--IANS

pm/

