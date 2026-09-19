September 19, 2026 5:53 PM हिंदी

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis meets 'Hanuman Ansh' team, congratulates on 'great work'

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis meets 'Hanuman Ansh' team, congratulates on 'great work'

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Basking in massive success, the team of the much-appreciated movie 'Hanuman Ansh', along with director Vishal Chaturvedi, met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha, to take the blessings of Bappa.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister published a small glimpse of himself hosting the 'Hanuman Ansh' team and congratulated them on their 'great work'.

He mentioned on his official X (Earlier known as Twitter) timeline, “It was great to have team 'Hanuman Ansh’ at Varsha, last evening, to seek blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Congratulated Vishal Chaturvedi and team on their great work and wished more success in all the endeavours! (sic).”

Previously, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also watched 'Hanuman Ansh' and expressed his appreciation for the portrayal of faith, devotion and traditions in the drama.

The CM said that the film provides an insight into the spiritual traditions associated with Neem Karoli Baba and devotion to Lord Hanuman.

He shared, “Hanuman Ansh is a medium to understand our faith, spiritual traditions and the path of devotion to Lord Hanuman. The film effectively presents the spirit of worship and service and the power of devotion to bring about social reform."

The Chief Minister also went on to praise actor Shobhinav Satya for bringing the character of Neem Karoli Baba alive on screen.

He said that such movies can play a significant role in connecting the younger generation with India's cultural and spiritual heritage.

“Our cultural and spiritual traditions have always drawn inspiration from the lives of saints. Films on such subjects can play an important role in connecting the younger generation with its roots, values and spiritual heritage,” he added.

The CM also penned his views on the micro-blogging site, saying, " Today, I watched the much-discussed film ‘Hanuman Ansh’ with the workers. This film, centred on the life story of Neem Karoli Baba, inspires us with integral humanism, service, and the welfare of the proletariat class. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the entire team of the film for this meaningful and inspiring presentation."

--IANS

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