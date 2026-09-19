India's calibrated BRICS strategy underpins deeper engagement with Southeast Asia

Canberra, Sep 19 (IANS) India has pursued a slow, calculated strategy within BRICS, reflecting a distinctly Southeast Asian flavour. By reinforcing its approach to mobilising the Global South, New Delhi could shape how ASEAN, as a regional bloc with its own structures, prefers to engage with BRICS, a report has highlighted.

“A certain deja vu accompanied the buzz leading up to India’s BRICS Summit held last week – India’s turn as G20 chair in 2023 offered similar fanfare and great expectations. The geopolitics might have changed from three years ago, but the same messages about India’s convening power and framing a public goods agenda for the organisation carried through,” according to a report in Australia-based ‘The Interpreter'

“Southeast Asia’s engagement was another theme. Official ties to BRICS were recently marked by Indonesia joining as a full member and Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam being inducted as partner countries in 2025. This set off some alarm bells, given it meant four of the 11 ASEAN countries had partnered with BRICS, especially when coupled with US President Donald Trump’s threat of 100 per cent tariffs against BRICS members if they acted to undermine the US dollar,” it added.

The report noted that ASEAN members in BRICS have been careful to show they are not “taking a side” against the West — a position that is also compatible with India’s approach.

It stressed that India’s commitment to inclusive multilateralism has defined its model of Global South mobilisation, which is finding increasing resonance in Southeast Asia through purposeful regional cooperation and public-goods delivery.

The New Delhi Declaration adopted during the 18th BRICS Summit outlined “the key role of the G20 as the premier global forum for international economic cooperation” and one that “provides a platform for dialogue of both emerging and developed economies on an equal and mutually beneficial footing”.

“This points to the continued relevance of Global North enterprise in Global South mobilisation. What makes India’s commitment to this more pronounced is its functional relations with the West – within frameworks such as the Quad, the Indian Ocean Rim Association, and enhanced ties with the European Union – despite its increasingly erratic relations with the United States,” The Interpreter mentioned.

Emphasising that India will play a key role in shaping how Southeast Asia views BRICS in the long run, it said, “India has an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam, Comprehensive Strategic Partnerships with Indonesia and Malaysia, and a Strategic Partnership with Thailand. There have been sustained efforts over the last few years at cultivating bilateral relations and making them fit for purpose. This includes initiating cooperation and joint efforts in areas including semiconductors, defence industry, and connectivity.”

--IANS

scor/as