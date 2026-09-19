A new job an achievement but serving the people is real responsibility: Ram Mohan Naidu

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on Saturday that getting a job is an achievement but serving the people is the real responsibility.

He said that as part of the nationwide Rozgar Mela under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “it was immensely heartening to distribute appointment letters to 200 youth in Visakhapatnam”.

“On this occasion, as over 51,000 youth across the country step into new jobs, my heartfelt congratulations to each one of them. May this job bring new confidence to your life. A new opportunity to serve society. Through this platform, I urge you to keep learning continuously, enhance your skills, and move forward to provide even better services to the people,” the minister posted on X.

Naidu further said: “Heartiest congratulations to all 51,000+ youth joining government service across the country. May this new job become a new opportunity to serve society and the nation with dedication. A new job. A new responsibility. A new chapter in nation-building”.

Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said that he was privileged to participate in the 20th edition of Rozgar Mela with the “youth of Sri Amritsar Sahib”.

“As we travel through Amrit Kaal towards Viksit Bharat, our youth are not merely witnessing this journey; they are powering it with their ideas, aspirations and determination, and are shaping the future. Young recruits who received their letters today are entering public service at a transformative moment when technology reshapes governance, AI changes workplaces, and digital platforms bring citizens closer to the State,” Puri posted on X.

Yet technology can never replace integrity and empathy.

“As PM Modi’s message of ‘Nagrik Devo Bhava’ reminds us, the person must always matter more than the file. This is the mantra with which young people embarking upon their careers must serve the country and citizens,” he mentioned.

India’s growing startup ecosystem, manufacturing, digital services, electronics, emerging technologies and energy sector are creating new opportunities. Free Trade Agreements are opening new markets, partnerships, and career opportunities for our talented youth.

“With landmark reforms, legislative changes and new initiatives, India’s energy sector is also playing an important role in this journey towards energy security and green transition. While we are strengthening existing energy infrastructure, India is also opening new energy frontiers like unlocking offshore potential through the Samudra Manthan Mission and turning waste into clean energy and livelihoods through GOBARdhan scheme,” Puri highlighted.

--IANS

na/