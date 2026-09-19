Rozgar Mela 2026: MoS Pemmasani calls on new government employees to serve with integrity

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani on Saturday urged newly appointed government employees to approach public service with integrity, empathy and a commitment to continuous learning.

Addressing the 20th edition of the Rozgar Mela in Chennai, the minister congratulated the recruits and their families and said that the occasion marked an important milestone for thousands of young Indians who had secured government employment after a rigorous selection process.

He highlighted that more than 51,000 candidates nationwide received appointment letters under the latest Rozgar Mela, taking the total number of appointments issued through the initiative to around 12.75 lakh.

A government job continues to be a major aspiration for many young people, he said and credited families for supporting candidates throughout examinations and recruitment procedures.

Drawing on his own journey from a modest family background to becoming a doctor, entrepreneur and public representative, the minister highlighted the importance of perseverance, adaptability and lifelong learning.

He encouraged recruits to learn from senior colleagues while also making effective use of digital learning platforms and artificial intelligence tools to enhance their professional capabilities.

Pemmasani also advised the new employees to remain open to postings in different regions and to embrace unfamiliar languages, cultures and work environments, saying such experiences help build confidence and deepen understanding of the country's diversity.

Stressing the human dimension of governance, he said government employees should never lose sight of the impact their decisions have on ordinary citizens.

What may appear to be a routine administrative file for an official could represent a matter of great personal significance for a citizen, he noted.

Moreover, the minister further urged recruits to question established practices, verify facts independently and avoid following procedures blindly.

Sound decision-making and integrity are essential to effective public service, according to him.

Highlighting India's development since 2014, Pemmasani pointed to expansion in mobile phone manufacturing, infrastructure development, railway electrification and the growth of indigenous defence production.

He said defence exports had risen from about Rs 600 crore in 2013-14 to nearly Rs 30,000 crore in 2025-26.

--IANS

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