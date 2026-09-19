Ayush Ministry exploring AI across healthcare, research, education, information services

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Ayush Ministry is now advancing artificial intelligence (AI) as the next frontier for Ayurveda and the wider Ayush sector, it said on Saturday.

The ministry said it has been exploring AI across healthcare, research, education, information services and investment facilitation, with an emerging ecosystem that includes both specialised AI applications and broader collaborations with national AI initiatives.

The ministry's broader AI ecosystem is being advanced through participation in the IndiaAI Innovation Challenge, with a focus on developing AI-enabled solutions tailored to the Ayush sector.

Key use cases include voice-based Electronic Health Records, disease-trend detection, and personalised treatment-support solutions, aimed at leveraging Artificial Intelligence to enhance healthcare delivery, clinical insights and patient-centric care across Ayurveda and other Ayush systems, according to an official statement.

Moreover, the ministry has collaborated with IndiaAI and the Digital India Bhashini Division (DIBD), MeitY, creating opportunities to explore artificial intelligence, language technologies, digital health and advanced computing for the Ayush ecosystem.

The ministry artefacts are now available on AI Kosh to support wider AI research and dissemination in the Ayush and Ayurveda domains.

Through the Bhashini collaboration, Ayush Grid portals, including those serving Ayurveda practitioners, students and citizens, are now available in 22 scheduled languages of India, enabling wider participation and reach across the country's linguistic diversity, it mentioned.

At the citizen-facing level, the MAISP Chatbot is designed to make Ayush-related information, including Ayurveda, readily accessible through a conversational interface.

The ARP Research Assistant, a GenAI-based assistant, extends the Ayush Research Portal, helping researchers navigate Ayurveda and other Ayush literature more effectively.

The eLMS Chatbot introduces AI-based Student Life Cycle Management for Ayurveda and other Ayush education institutions, while the e-CHARAK Chatbot functions as a medicinal-plant trade assistant, connecting conversational AI with the ecosystem that underpins Ayurvedic pharmacology.

Moreover, Yoga Saarthi serves as a yoga recommendation for AI chatbot, and Nivesh Saarthi serves as an AI assistant for investment in the Ayush sector. Together, these chatbots demonstrate the expansion of Ayush Grid from digital portals towards interactive, intelligent, and user-oriented AI services.

--IANS

na/