‘Focus is to increase hostel capacity’: ABVP after victory in DUSU polls

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Following its victory in three of the four posts in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said its focus will be to conduct a safety audit of all Paying Guest accommodations and work towards increasing the capacity of the University's hostels.

This comes after a multi-storey building collapsed in South Delhi's Satya Niketan area earlier this month, claiming seven lives, including five DU students.

Yash Dabas, who won the post of DUSU President, told IANS: "This demand of ours is not new. In 2015, Delhi University's hostel bed capacity was around 5,700. After continuous efforts by the ABVP, today it has more than doubled to over 12,000. But we will continue to fight for this; we will keep fighting until the capacity reaches 1,00,000 students."

He further told reporters that the new DUSU team's first and foremost priority will be to conduct a safety audit of every PG and hostel.

"That is because we do not want an incident like the one in Satya Niketan to happen to anyone in the future," he added.

Expressing her happiness on winning the post of Secretary at DUSU, Riya Chhawdi said: "I feel very thankful to my organisation, to the students who supported us, to my team and family members."

"Despite the protests by Gen Z, I just want to say that Gen Z is with us; that is why we won three seats," she told IANS.

After emerging as the winner of the Joint Secretary post, ABVP's Lakshay Raj Singh Rathore said he was grateful to the organisation for the opportunity.

"The ABVP allowed a candidate from Rajasthan after 12 years. When given the chance, all my brothers, sisters, and classmates from Rajasthan supported me throughout this struggle, due to which I could win this," he told reporters.

"This shows that Gen Z and the youth stand with the ABVP," he asserted.

Meanwhile, independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, who won the post of Vice President, was optimistic about living up to the trust students placed in him.

"I feel very good that the students of Delhi University have placed their trust in me, and I will live up to that trust," he told IANS.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hailed the ABVP's victory, saying Gen Z will "never accept the lies" of the Opposition.

--IANS

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